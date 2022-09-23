Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading Up 1.2%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 9,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 152,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CLBT shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. William Blair lowered Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $797.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,453,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.