Celo Reaches Market Cap of $799.80 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $799.80 million and $14.11 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00004147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg. The official website for Celo is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

