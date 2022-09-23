Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.21%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

About Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

