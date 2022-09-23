Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,335,454 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.43.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

