Centrifuge (CFG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.93 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $18.93 million and approximately $500,498.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Centrifuge is https://reddit.com/r/Centrifuge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge token (CFG) is a crypto-economic primitive and a native token that utilizes a nominated-Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm to stake validators and provide incentives for Centrifuge adoption. CFG empowers holders to guide the development of Centrifuge through on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

