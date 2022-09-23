Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $333.96 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.54 and a 12-month high of $762.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $433.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $622.21.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

