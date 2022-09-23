ChatCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $655,504.18 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $655,504.18 and approximately $6,901.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005349 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00794527 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000957 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

