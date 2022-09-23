Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Increased to $201.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $159.00 to $201.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $166.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 598,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 94,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,561 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 55,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

