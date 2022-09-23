Chimpion (BNANA) Price Hits $0.98 on Top Exchanges

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005231 BTC on exchanges. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $31.05 million and approximately $89,091.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

