China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.28

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.28 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.83 ($0.05). China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 0 shares.

China Nonferrous Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of £15.30 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

China Nonferrous Gold Company Profile

China Nonferrous Gold Limited engages in exploration, mine development, and mining activities in the Cayman Islands. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

