Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is M. Kraus & Co’s 9th Largest Position

M. Kraus & Co lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises 3.7% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.1 %

CHD stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.34. The stock had a trading volume of 34,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,455. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.95. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

