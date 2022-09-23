Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.97-$2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.29 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.43 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.65 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.1 %

CHD traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.41. 32,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,660,000 after purchasing an additional 25,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 733,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,931,000 after purchasing an additional 52,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,936,000 after acquiring an additional 127,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,220,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,804,000 after buying an additional 202,627 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.