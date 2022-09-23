CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.92

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 4064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $3,132,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CI Financial by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 159,363 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in CI Financial by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 489,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CI Financial by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 300,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 121,050 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in CI Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,653,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,657,000 after acquiring an additional 73,786 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

