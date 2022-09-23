Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.75

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 157874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.10.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $168.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,604,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,008,816,000 after buying an additional 408,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

