Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.26

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)'s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.26 and last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 21306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

