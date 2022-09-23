Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.04

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.04 and traded as low as $15.50. Citizens shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 33,888 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Citizens from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $88.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01.

Citizens ( NASDAQ:CIZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Citizens’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citizens stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.21% of Citizens worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

