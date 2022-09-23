Clarke (TSE:CKI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.15

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.15 and traded as high as C$11.68. Clarke shares last traded at C$11.48, with a volume of 1,700 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.31. The company has a market cap of C$163.45 million and a PE ratio of 29.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.08.

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.06 million during the quarter.

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

