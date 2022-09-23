ClinTex CTi (CTI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Get ClinTex CTi alerts:

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi’s launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io.

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry.ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

