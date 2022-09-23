CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises about 1.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

ICF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.86. 180,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.96. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.