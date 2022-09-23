CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $9.07 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,619 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for approximately 3.3% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $57.14. 203,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,709,666. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 846.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.94.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

