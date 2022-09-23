Cocos-BCX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $40.81 Million (COCOS)

Cocos-BCX (COCOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Cocos-BCX has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Cocos-BCX has a total market cap of $40.81 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cocos-BCX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cocos-BCX Profile

Cocos-BCX is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 66,860,636 coins. The official website for Cocos-BCX is www.cocosbcx.io. The official message board for Cocos-BCX is medium.com/cocosbcx. Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cocos-BCX

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. At 3:00 AM on January 19th, 2021(UTC) the total amount of COCOS was reduced from 100,000,000,000 (one hundred billion) to 100,000,000 (one hundred million). The total amount of COCOS held by users was also reduced accordingly, but the total value corresponding to the total amount of holdings remains unchanged. The contract address has changed from 0x0c6f5f7d555e7518f6841a79436bd2b1eef03381 to 0xc4c7ea4fab34bd9fb9a5e1b1a98df76e26e6407c. See the official announcement. Telegram | Discord | Weibo | Reddit | GitHub | Medium “

