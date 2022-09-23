Cohen Klingenstein LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $5.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.13. 145,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,184. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.