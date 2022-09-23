CoinPoker Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41,720.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CHP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $19.35 million and $41,720.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

