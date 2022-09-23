Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIGI. Scotiabank cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 3.8 %

About Colliers International Group

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $97.39 and a 1-year high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Articles

