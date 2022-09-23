Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.92

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 141994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLPBY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,080.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,023.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

