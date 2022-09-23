Community Token Price Tops $0.0000 (COMT)

Community Token (COMT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, Community Token has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Community Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Community Token has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $13,604.00 worth of Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Community Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Community Token Profile

Community Token’s launch date was January 5th, 2022. Community Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Community Token’s official Twitter account is @com_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Community Token is www.communitymetaverse.space. The Reddit community for Community Token is https://reddit.com/r/CommunityMetaverse.

Community Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Community Token (COMT) it’s the official currency for all Community Metaverse products and systems (except in the Voting System).The total supply will be 1,000,000,000,000,000 (one quadrillion) tokens. Total commission on transactions – 4%: 1% tax – to the Development/Marketing Wallet 1% tax – as dividends for CVP holders through staking. Dividends will be sent to staking contracts and distributed between all holders who stake CVP 2% tax – will be redistributed between holdersCommunity Metaverse aims to present a truly transparent and fully community-driven ecosystem. Giving holders full authority to make decisions (through our Voting System) on which direction to take, and which products to create.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.