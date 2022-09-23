Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives $141.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFRUY. UBS Group reduced their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 142 to CHF 152 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 145 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1231 per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

(Get Rating)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.