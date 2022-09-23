Comparing Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ResMed has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and ResMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -797.19% -465.64% -104.66% ResMed 21.78% 26.56% 17.48%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 ResMed 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Delcath Systems and ResMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Delcath Systems currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 501.43%. ResMed has a consensus target price of $266.40, suggesting a potential upside of 24.19%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than ResMed.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and ResMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $3.56 million 7.90 -$25.65 million ($3.81) -0.86 ResMed $3.58 billion 8.78 $779.44 million $5.31 40.40

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems. Delcath Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ResMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ResMed beats Delcath Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides AirView, a cloud-based system that enables remote monitoring and changing of patients' device settings; myAir, a personalized therapy management application for patients with sleep apnea that provides support, education, and troubleshooting tools for increased patient engagement and improved compliance; U-Sleep, a compliance monitoring solution that enables home medical equipment (HME)to streamline their sleep programs; connectivity module and propeller solutions; and Propeller portal. It offers out-of-hospital software solution, such as Brightree business management software and service solutions to providers of HME, pharmacy, home infusion, orthotics, and prosthetics services; MatrixCare care management and related ancillary solutions to senior living, skilled nursing, life plan communities, home health, home care, and hospice organizations, as well as related accountable care organizations; and HEALTHCAREfirst that offers electronic health record, software, billing and coding services, and analytics for home health and hospice agencies. The company markets its products primarily to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, and hospitals through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 140 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

