Content Neutrality Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.00 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $386,229.00 and $5.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network’s genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. TelegramWhitepaper”

