CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Trading 8.9% Higher

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 1,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

CooTek (Cayman) Trading Down 38.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

CooTek (Cayman)

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CooTek (Cayman)

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) by 968.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 37.91% of CooTek (Cayman) worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

Further Reading

