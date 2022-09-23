Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.18

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.18 and traded as low as $1.89. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 2,795 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CJREF. TD Securities lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cormark lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $354.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $341.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0466 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

