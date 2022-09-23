Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Cap of $4.29 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $13.85 or 0.00073447 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and $661.72 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00092061 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000623 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00032036 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00019634 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001965 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002403 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008024 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009137 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 309,712,633 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
