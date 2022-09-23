Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $455.00 at DA Davidson

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $440.00 to $455.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.64.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $487.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $529.73 and a 200-day moving average of $519.85. The company has a market cap of $215.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $236,375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $5,269,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

