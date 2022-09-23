Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn Sells 8,074 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coupa Software Stock Down 4.7 %

Coupa Software stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,366. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.50. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $259.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

