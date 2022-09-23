Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Sells $95,923.80 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.18. 1,719,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,366. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $259.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on COUP. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.95.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

