Courage Miller Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.08. 64,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,015. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

