Courage Miller Partners LLC Buys 1,262 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.5% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $597,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $78.30. 5,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $75.69 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.26.

