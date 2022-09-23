Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.28. 8,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,052. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

