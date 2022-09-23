Courage Miller Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,146,000 after acquiring an additional 903,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,494,000 after purchasing an additional 637,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144,983 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of VV traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,394. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.77. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

