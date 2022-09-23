Cowen Cuts Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $11.75

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Down 6.1 %

VRT opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 367.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vertiv by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 755,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vertiv by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Vertiv by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vertiv by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.