CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Shares Up 1.5%

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2)'s share price shot up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €13.70 ($13.98) and last traded at €13.52 ($13.80). 78,995 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €13.32 ($13.59).

CropEnergies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.00.

CropEnergies Company Profile

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

