Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $30.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 340,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 70.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 345.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 42,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,405.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

