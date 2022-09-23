Crowny 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $140,085.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Crowny has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $140,085.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,704.41 or 0.99871056 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00060094 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005905 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00067004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00078706 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny (CRYPTO:CRWNY) is a coin. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Buying and Selling Crowny

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowny is a platform that allows users to interact and engage with their favorite brands, rewarding those loyal to the brand and ensuring that brands reach a larger target audience. Based on their chosen preferences, users receive relevant content and offers while earning Crowny tokens ($CRWNY) and loyalty points by engaging with these brands. Crowny holders will be able to stake both CRWNY and the LP tokens gained through providing liquidity. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

