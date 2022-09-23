Cryptex Finance (CTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.41 Million

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded up 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $10.41 million and $1.40 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.09 or 0.00016277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

Cryptex Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,373,417 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

