CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
CSL Stock Down 0.3 %
CSLLY opened at $92.53 on Friday. CSL has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $117.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
CSL Company Profile
