CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CSL Stock Down 0.3 %

CSLLY opened at $92.53 on Friday. CSL has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $117.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

