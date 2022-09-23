Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Curtis Banks Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:CBP opened at GBX 255.50 ($3.09) on Tuesday. Curtis Banks Group has a 1 year low of GBX 229.66 ($2.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 310 ($3.75). The company has a market cap of £170.88 million and a PE ratio of 2,318.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.39, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 265.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 268.15.

Get Curtis Banks Group alerts:

Curtis Banks Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Curtis Banks Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile

Curtis Banks Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

Featured Articles

