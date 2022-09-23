Curve DAO Token (CRV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84.63 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $1.66 billion and $84.63 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004726 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,824,816,944 coins and its circulating supply is 636,054,134 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is www.curve.fi.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

