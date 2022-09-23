DA Davidson Increases BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$123.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$135.58.

TSE:DOO opened at C$88.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28,052.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.38. BRP has a 1-year low of C$73.74 and a 1-year high of C$125.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

