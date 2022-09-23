Daniel C. Bartok Buys 2,000 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $23,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,919.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FOR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 231,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,205. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $577.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.80 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 918.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 44,239 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 239,183 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

