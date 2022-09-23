DataHighway Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $167.26 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. DataHighway has a total market cap of $167.26 million and $126,552.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.25 or 0.00027004 BTC on popular exchanges.

DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,860,989 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

