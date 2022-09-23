DataHighway Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $167.26 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. DataHighway has a total market cap of $167.26 million and $126,552.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.25 or 0.00027004 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004270 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011081 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About DataHighway
DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,860,989 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DataHighway Coin Trading
